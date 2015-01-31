About this product
Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.
Each premium glass cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and no artificial additives before being sealed with a unique, child-resistant locking cap and enclosed inside a tamper-proof sleeve for extra security. Our cartridge has a ceramic core, stainless-steel post and undergoes a rigorous quality control process so your customers can enjoy worry-free.
WIFI is an ideal mood lifter that can leave your customer euphoric and happy with a light feeling of focus. The cerebral effects are anchored in a relaxing body high that won’t leave them sleepy making it a good choice for social and creative activities.
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene.
About this strain
White Fire 43, also known as "WiFi 43," is an indica marijuana strain and a select phenotype of White Fire OG grown by TLC Collective in Los Angeles, CA. Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.
Wifi 43 effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
67% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
