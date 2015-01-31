Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.



Each premium glass cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and no artificial additives before being sealed with a unique, child-resistant locking cap and enclosed inside a tamper-proof sleeve for extra security. Our cartridge has a ceramic core, stainless-steel post and undergoes a rigorous quality control process so your customers can enjoy worry-free.



WIFI is an ideal mood lifter that can leave your customer euphoric and happy with a light feeling of focus. The cerebral effects are anchored in a relaxing body high that won’t leave them sleepy making it a good choice for social and creative activities.



Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene.