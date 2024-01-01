The purest cannabinoids and most flavorful terpenes combined together in our flagship disposable vape. Heavy Hitter is a mouthwatering disposable vape made to give you the perfect hit every time, with flavor that is next to none. This juice is made with just two ingredients: potent cannabinoid oil, and flavorful terpene extract.
Specs: 2000mg Total Strain Specific Terpenes 1600+ Puffs USB-C Rechargeable
Flying Monkey began with three brothers who started their journey hand making prerolls in their home. From extraction, to quality assurance, packaging, and sales we control our process to ensure the best product possible. We take pride in our in-house production, extensive varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products.
Our products are crafted using evidence-based, rigorously studied scientific data of different cannabinoids that were compiled over decades to deliver the true representation of the plant. We focus on curating precise compositions of each cannabinoid to bring you the best stuff possible.
With a combination of our industry experience, PhD-level knowledge, and love for the plant, we are able to offer you consistent products so that you can expect to feel the same great effects every time.