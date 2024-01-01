Knockout Live Resin 2g Disposable Vape - Dragon Berry
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Dragon Berry is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Cherry Bomb and Turbo Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, talkative, and euphoric. Dragon Berry has 21% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dragon Berry, before let us know! Leave a review.
