Foottraffik
Dispensary Digital Marketing Services to Drive Revenue!
About Foottraffik
Foottraffik is a premium digital marketing company for dispensaries looking to increase their customer base and build a stronger brand. Foottraffik offers access to unrivaled cheat sheets, checklists, guides, reports, templates, and tools. Use these tools to learn different strategies in cannabis digital marketing including content marketing, email marketing, influencer marketing, local marketing, paid advertising, publication relations, reputation management, search engine optimization, social media marketing, text message marketing, and video marketing.