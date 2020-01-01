 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Foottraffik
Foottraffik Cover Photo

Foottraffik

Dispensary Digital Marketing Services to Drive Revenue!

Data Analytics
Data Analytics
Cannabis SEO
Cannabis SEO
Cannabis Data Analytics
Cannabis Data Analytics
CEO Guillermo Bravo & OMD Agency Jared Mirsky
CEO Guillermo Bravo & OMD Agency Jared Mirsky
CEO Guillermo Bravo
CEO Guillermo Bravo

About Foottraffik

Foottraffik is a premium digital marketing company for dispensaries looking to increase their customer base and build a stronger brand. Foottraffik offers access to unrivaled cheat sheets, checklists, guides, reports, templates, and tools. Use these tools to learn different strategies in cannabis digital marketing including content marketing, email marketing, influencer marketing, local marketing, paid advertising, publication relations, reputation management, search engine optimization, social media marketing, text message marketing, and video marketing.