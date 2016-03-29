About this strain
Afgooey
Afgooey is a potent indica marijuana strain strain that is believed to descend from an Afghani indica and Maui Haze. Afgooey features some uplifting and creative qualities, but this strain also delivers relaxing and sleepy effects alongside its earthy pine flavor. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgooey may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.
Afgooey effects
274 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Forbidden Farms
Forbidden Farms is a Tier III marijuana producer/ processor founded by the Balduff Brothers, Taylor and Garrett. Established in 2014, we are committed to providing a variety of premium marijuana and cannabis products to the recreational community – giving individuals 21 and older the ability to enjoy our products.
With 96 different in-house strains, expect to see a rotating variety at your local retailer along with your favorites such as: Plushberry, American Pie, Chernobyl, and Blue Magoo.
