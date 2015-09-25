About this product
Flower cannabis of Blackberry Trainwreck strain from Forbidden Farms.
About this strain
Blackberry Trainwreck, or Blackberry Wreck, is a hybrid strain parented by two notable varieties, Blackberry Kush and Trainwreck. Led by indica genetics, Blackberry Trainwreck typically grows into chunky, dense conic buds that offer a sweet and earthy mix of berry flavors. Tension and stress melt away from the body on the exhale while the mind elevates to lighthearted positivity.
Blackberry Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
32% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!