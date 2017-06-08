About this strain
Chocolate Chunk by T.H. Seeds is a indica that will meld you with the couch. It has a very fast flowering of 55 days, great for the sea of green (SCROG) growing method.
Chocolate Chunk effects
Reported by real people like you
141 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
