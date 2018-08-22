About this strain
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
