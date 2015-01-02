Loading…
White Nightmare Blazed Pre-Roll 1g

by Forbidden Farms
White Nightmare

Blue Dream’s soaring sativa effects and fruity flavors collide with White Moonshine’s resinous coat of milky trichomes to produce White Nightmare. The sativa-dominant hybrid brings a forceful, sweet aroma of berries and Haze. The flavor stays true to its Blue Dream genetics but with an earthy, hash-like aftertaste. White Nightmare generates a stimulating stream of euphoria and bliss that elevates the mood and brings with it a comfortable, relaxing body high.

