Save 30% with code: LEAFLY30

Free Shipping & Returns

Visit: forestremedies.com



Some things are just mint to be, like this Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil. Big day at work? Meeting your future in-laws? Drop it under your tongue or add it to your favorite food or drinks for a little extra help keeping your chill.* No sugar added. Just natural flavors and pure plant-based goodness to help you keep your cool.



- 100% Pure Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil

- Supports calm, focus, and whole-body wellness*

- Vegan, Non-GMO, and Made in the USA

- Third-Party Tested

- Every purchase supports One Tree Planted



Why Full Spectrum?

We use pure Full Spectrum extract packed with more of the natural, beneficial good stuff in cannabis plants for calm, focus and whole-body health. No weird additives. Only pure, plant-based goodness straight from Mother Nature.



Quality You Can Trust

Made in the USA with high-quality hemp grown using organic farming practices. Full Spectrum means this oil includes not only CBD, but all the other natural, beneficial plant compounds found in cannabis. Third-party tested for safety, purity, and potency.

