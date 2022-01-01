You + Plants = A match made in paradise. That's what inspires us at Forest Remedies. It's why we use only the highest-quality, pure Full Spectrum hemp CBD extract to create our line of tinctures and soft gels. Our tinctures are available in Natural, Mint, and Vanilla flavor, while our soft gels provide an easy, convenient, and entirely flavorless dose of hemp CBD in every gel cap.



By using Full Spectrum extract it means we include not just CBD but all of the other natural, beneficial good stuff in hemp plants that help support calm, focus, and overall wellbeing for your body and mind.



We're also passionate about the planet and look for packaging options that help minimize our impact on the environment. Our new Hemp CBD Soft Gels are now 100% plastic-free. Plus, every purchase helps plant a tree through our partnership with One Tree Planted.