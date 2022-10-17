Since 2019, Forge Hemp Company has dared to redefine the industry’s standards for strength, quality, and innovation. Our Denver-based boutique brand of HHC, CBD, CBN, and Delta-8 THC reflect the highest levels of craftsmanship and customer service.



First and Best in HHC

Forge was the first company in the world to sell an HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) retail product. We credit Daniel in Scotch Plains, NJ for being first on Guava Jam HHC cartridges the moment they went live on our site on July 29, 2021! Less than three months later, Forge was first to launch an HHC edible. Christopher of Groton, CT claims the honors of first purchaser on October 21, 2021 with a package of our 20mg HHC Pomegranate Lemalade gummies.



Most HHC Variety

Today, we take pride in offering the industry’s most choice in HHC, and we’re always adding new items based on customer feedback and requests. Forge offers nine cannabis-derived terpene varieties and two botanically-derived terpenes, as well as 2 gram and 1 gram disposable cartridges, 510-thread cartridges, distillate syringes, concentrate pucks, and HHC gummies.



Highest HHC Quality

What never changes is our commitment to delivering top quality, authentic HHC. Colorado Chromatography, the group that patented the process for refining Hexahydrocanninol, has always been our sole supplier of HHC. With the best HHC, only the best terpenes will do. We source all of our ultra-premium fresh-extracted cannabis-derived terpenes from the artisan chemists at Terpene Belt Farms in Northern California. It took us nearly a year to offer disposable cartridges because we couldn’t find any that met our high standards. At last we found disposable, rechargeable cartridges with pre-heat buttons, metal housings, and subohm ceramic coils for big clouds and no clogs.



Roots in CBD

Before Forge existed, we used CBD for pain, stress, and sleep. We knew CBD worked. But we saw too many products on store shelves with misleading labels, containing pathetically low amounts of CBD, at outrageous prices. We were frustrated, yet inspired to achieve a higher standard for effectiveness, and therefore value. We began blending the highest quality ingredients with strong and transparent CBD concentrations. We also made an early commitment to ZERO THC formulas with tinctures made from true THC-free hemp distillates.



Today, we’re realizing our vision to bring the benefits of Hemp CBD to more people everywhere, and evolving our line of premium cannabinoids with innovations in HHC, CBN, Delta-8, and more.