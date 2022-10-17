Guava Jam is one of our three original cannabis-derived terpene strains (with Lemon Crush and Garlic Jam), and remains one of our most popular. This single origin indica-dominant hybrid strain appeals to so many different tastes because of its supreme balance: a pleasantly sweet, herbal aroma gives way to earthy fruit flavors; a calm, relaxing experience that maintains energy; and a dynamic terpene composition is complex, yet fully approachable.



Never heard of an oil syringe? It’s just packaging that makes ultra-thick distillates like HHC easy to dispense. The “needle” tip is blunt, NOT the kind of needle that can inject into skin! Some people use distillate syringes to create their own custom oil tinctures at home, others use them to dab or apply to whole cannabis flower.



HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) is one of many known cannabinoids (like CBD, CBN, CBG, THC, etc.) found naturally in the hemp plant. HHC is special because it is not Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but produces a similar relaxing, euphoric sensation.



Forge's stock of pure (terpene free) HHC from Colorado Chromatography, our exclusive HHC supplier, has been tested by KCA Laboratory for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, and residual solvents. Visit https://forgehemp.com/third-party-tests to view this report and Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for ALL of our finished products.



SUGGESTED USE:

-Twist off the base cap.

-Twist on the needle tip, included with each syringe.

-Carefully heat the syringe (a hair dryer on high heat works well) to melt the HHC distillate. DO NOT OVERHEAT, it will melt the plastic tip.

-Dispense the HHC by pushing gently on the plunger.

-HHC is nearly solid at room temperature, so be patient and continue heating if the plunger doesn’t move easily.



Please note, the syringes are filled by weight (1 gram), not volume. The markings on the glass are approximate and 1 gram is not the same as 1 milliliter.



CONTAINS: 100% hemp-derived HHC (9R & 9S HEXAHYDROCANNABINOL) Distillate and Guava Jam hemp-derived terpenes.



WARNING: THIS PRODUCT IS FOR ADULTS AGE 21 AND OVER, OR LEGAL AGE OF USE BY STATE. HHC CAUSES INTOXICATION AND MAY RESULT IN A POSITIVE DRUG TEST. DO NOT OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF PREGNANT OR NURSING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN & MINORS. CONSULT A PHYSICIAN BEFORE USING THIS PRODUCT.



THIS PRODUCT IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH SEC. 10113 OF THE 2018 FARM BILL & CONTAINS <0.3% DELTA-9-THC. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT APPROVED BY THE FDA TO TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.