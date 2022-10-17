Lemon Crush is citrusy and fruity, as limonene-dominant strains can be, but this cannabis-derived terpene is so much more. Its Gas profile balances lemon peel with skunky diesel aromas and flavors for a well-rounded and well-loved experience. This single origin indica-dominant hybrid is one of our three original strains (with Garlic Jam and Guava Jam), and easily earned its spot in our line up of 2 gram disposables.



Never heard of an oil syringe? It’s just packaging that makes ultra-thick distillates like HHC easy to dispense. The “needle” tip is blunt, NOT the kind of needle that can inject into skin! Some people use distillate syringes to create their own custom oil tinctures at home, others use them to dab or apply to whole cannabis flower.



HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) is one of many known cannabinoids (like CBD, CBN, CBG, THC, etc.) found naturally in the hemp plant. HHC is special because it is not Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but produces a similar relaxing, euphoric sensation.



Forge's stock of pure (terpene free) HHC from Colorado Chromatography, our exclusive HHC supplier, has been tested by KCA Laboratory for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, and residual solvents. Visit https://forgehemp.com/third-party-tests to view this report and Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for ALL of our finished products.



SUGGESTED USE:

-Twist off the base cap.

-Twist on the needle tip, included with each syringe.

-Carefully heat the syringe (a hair dryer on high heat works well) to melt the HHC distillate. DO NOT OVERHEAT, it will melt the plastic tip.

-Dispense the HHC by pushing gently on the plunger.

-HHC is nearly solid at room temperature, so be patient and continue heating if the plunger doesn’t move easily.



Please note, the syringes are filled by weight (1 gram), not volume. The markings on the glass are approximate and 1 gram is not the same as 1 milliliter.



CONTAINS: 100% hemp-derived HHC (9R & 9S HEXAHYDROCANNABINOL) Distillate and Lemon Crush hemp-derived terpenes.



WARNING: THIS PRODUCT IS FOR ADULTS AGE 21 AND OVER, OR LEGAL AGE OF USE BY STATE. HHC CAUSES INTOXICATION AND MAY RESULT IN A POSITIVE DRUG TEST. DO NOT OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF PREGNANT OR NURSING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN & MINORS. CONSULT A PHYSICIAN BEFORE USING THIS PRODUCT.



THIS PRODUCT IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH SEC. 10113 OF THE 2018 FARM BILL & CONTAINS <0.3% DELTA-9-THC. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT APPROVED BY THE FDA TO TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.