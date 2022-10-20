CBD Muscle Gel – 250mg CBD Per Ounce
About this product
Feel the instant sensation of cooling menthol, eucalyptus, and peppermint, and warming capsicum, cinnamon, and ginger. With 250mg of pure CBD per ounce, our non-greasy muscle gel is perfect for pre- or post-workout application, or anytime you need fast, lasting effects. The disc-top lid closes securely so you can toss your bottle in a gym bag, backpack, or purse for on-the-go use.
Features:
-Zero THC
-Third-party tested for potency and purity
-Made from Colorado-grown hemp
-Vegan
-No Added Parabens
-No Added Phthalates
-No Added Gluten
Suggested use: Massage into skin until absorbed and repeat as desired.
Contains: 250 mg Cannabidiol (CBD) per ounce (1000mg CBD per bottle).
Visit https://forgehemp.com/third-party-tests to view Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for ALL of our finished products.
Other Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Fruit Oleoresin, White Camphor Bark Oil, Sweet Basil Leaf Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Ravensara Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.
For external use only, avoid eyes and do not apply to broken skin. Keep out of reach of children. Consult a health care professional if you are pregnant, nursing, or have a medical condition.
This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Features:
-Zero THC
-Third-party tested for potency and purity
-Made from Colorado-grown hemp
-Vegan
-No Added Parabens
-No Added Phthalates
-No Added Gluten
Suggested use: Massage into skin until absorbed and repeat as desired.
Contains: 250 mg Cannabidiol (CBD) per ounce (1000mg CBD per bottle).
Visit https://forgehemp.com/third-party-tests to view Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for ALL of our finished products.
Other Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Fruit Oleoresin, White Camphor Bark Oil, Sweet Basil Leaf Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Ravensara Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.
For external use only, avoid eyes and do not apply to broken skin. Keep out of reach of children. Consult a health care professional if you are pregnant, nursing, or have a medical condition.
This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Forge Hemp Company - Premium HHC, CBD, CBN & Delta-8 THC
Since 2019, Forge Hemp Company has dared to redefine the industry’s standards for strength, quality, and innovation. Our Denver-based boutique brand of HHC, CBD, CBN, and Delta-8 THC reflect the highest levels of craftsmanship and customer service.
First and Best in HHC
Forge was the first company in the world to sell an HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) retail product. We credit Daniel in Scotch Plains, NJ for being first on Guava Jam HHC cartridges the moment they went live on our site on July 29, 2021! Less than three months later, Forge was first to launch an HHC edible. Christopher of Groton, CT claims the honors of first purchaser on October 21, 2021 with a package of our 20mg HHC Pomegranate Lemalade gummies.
Most HHC Variety
Today, we take pride in offering the industry’s most choice in HHC, and we’re always adding new items based on customer feedback and requests. Forge offers nine cannabis-derived terpene varieties and two botanically-derived terpenes, as well as 2 gram and 1 gram disposable cartridges, 510-thread cartridges, distillate syringes, concentrate pucks, and HHC gummies.
Highest HHC Quality
What never changes is our commitment to delivering top quality, authentic HHC. Colorado Chromatography, the group that patented the process for refining Hexahydrocanninol, has always been our sole supplier of HHC. With the best HHC, only the best terpenes will do. We source all of our ultra-premium fresh-extracted cannabis-derived terpenes from the artisan chemists at Terpene Belt Farms in Northern California. It took us nearly a year to offer disposable cartridges because we couldn’t find any that met our high standards. At last we found disposable, rechargeable cartridges with pre-heat buttons, metal housings, and subohm ceramic coils for big clouds and no clogs.
Roots in CBD
Before Forge existed, we used CBD for pain, stress, and sleep. We knew CBD worked. But we saw too many products on store shelves with misleading labels, containing pathetically low amounts of CBD, at outrageous prices. We were frustrated, yet inspired to achieve a higher standard for effectiveness, and therefore value. We began blending the highest quality ingredients with strong and transparent CBD concentrations. We also made an early commitment to ZERO THC formulas with tinctures made from true THC-free hemp distillates.
Today, we’re realizing our vision to bring the benefits of Hemp CBD to more people everywhere, and evolving our line of premium cannabinoids with innovations in HHC, CBN, Delta-8, and more.
First and Best in HHC
Forge was the first company in the world to sell an HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) retail product. We credit Daniel in Scotch Plains, NJ for being first on Guava Jam HHC cartridges the moment they went live on our site on July 29, 2021! Less than three months later, Forge was first to launch an HHC edible. Christopher of Groton, CT claims the honors of first purchaser on October 21, 2021 with a package of our 20mg HHC Pomegranate Lemalade gummies.
Most HHC Variety
Today, we take pride in offering the industry’s most choice in HHC, and we’re always adding new items based on customer feedback and requests. Forge offers nine cannabis-derived terpene varieties and two botanically-derived terpenes, as well as 2 gram and 1 gram disposable cartridges, 510-thread cartridges, distillate syringes, concentrate pucks, and HHC gummies.
Highest HHC Quality
What never changes is our commitment to delivering top quality, authentic HHC. Colorado Chromatography, the group that patented the process for refining Hexahydrocanninol, has always been our sole supplier of HHC. With the best HHC, only the best terpenes will do. We source all of our ultra-premium fresh-extracted cannabis-derived terpenes from the artisan chemists at Terpene Belt Farms in Northern California. It took us nearly a year to offer disposable cartridges because we couldn’t find any that met our high standards. At last we found disposable, rechargeable cartridges with pre-heat buttons, metal housings, and subohm ceramic coils for big clouds and no clogs.
Roots in CBD
Before Forge existed, we used CBD for pain, stress, and sleep. We knew CBD worked. But we saw too many products on store shelves with misleading labels, containing pathetically low amounts of CBD, at outrageous prices. We were frustrated, yet inspired to achieve a higher standard for effectiveness, and therefore value. We began blending the highest quality ingredients with strong and transparent CBD concentrations. We also made an early commitment to ZERO THC formulas with tinctures made from true THC-free hemp distillates.
Today, we’re realizing our vision to bring the benefits of Hemp CBD to more people everywhere, and evolving our line of premium cannabinoids with innovations in HHC, CBN, Delta-8, and more.
State License(s)
OCM-HMPR-22-03458
34156703-0000
MFE21318