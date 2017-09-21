Treat your lips to a high concentration of pure CBD in light huckleberry-scented balm. Each 0.3oz tube contains 150mg CBD.



Have you ever had a huckleberry? They taste like blueberries and blackberries ran away together to start a beautiful new life in the rugged mountain forests of the Pacific Northwest. If you’re ever in Government Camp, Oregon near the base of Mt. Hood, stop into the Huckleberry Inn for a huckleberry shake.



Dare to compare: The average CBD lip balm contains 0.15oz of balm with 50mg CBD. And keep in mind that “hemp seed oil” varieties contain zero CBD. Forge CBD Lip Balms give you twice as much balm and three times the CBD in oil-resistant paper tube packaging that won’t sit around in your local landfill for 500 years!



View the 3rd Party Test Results confirming 150mg CBD per 10 grams of lip balm (15mg/g CBD).



Features:



Light tangerine flavor, no funky hemp smell or flavor!

Plastic-free packaging: Push-up bottom paper tubes are effective and keep plastic waste out of your local landfill



Zero THC



Third-party tested for potency and purity



Made with pure CBD isolate extracted from USA-grown hemp



No Added Parabens



No Added Phthalates



No Added Gluten



Suggested use: Apply to lips as often as desired.



Contains: 150 mg Cannabidiol (CBD)

Other Ingredients: Castor Seed Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Yellow Beeswax, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Organic Tangerine Flavor Oil.



For external use only. Keep out of reach of children and pets. This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

