Nano Delta-8 THC Sublingual Aerosol Spray – Mint
About this product
Our one-of-a-kind, true Nano-Emulsified Delta-8 Sublingual Aerosol Spray has quickly become a Forge favorite. Each press of the aerosol pump releases 5mg of Nano Delta-8 THC in a fine minty mist. Spray it under the tongue and wait 10 minutes for a fast-acting, tasty Delta-8 experience.
What do we mean by “Nano Delta-8?” Nano does NOT refer to the ultra-fine aerosol mist, but rather an emulsification process the Delta-8 THC distillate undergoes before entering the can. Through emulsification in an ultrasonic processor, the Delta-8 is fractionated into micro droplets that are water-soluble and much more bio-available than standard Delta-8.
**Please note, we cannot ship Delta-8 products to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, or Vermont.
DIRECTIONS: ALWAYS SHAKE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE EACH USE. SPRAY DESIRED AMOUNT UNDER TONGUE OR INTO CHEEKS. IF SPRAY NOZZLE BECOMES CLOGGED, REMOVE AND RINSE WELL WITH WARM WATER.
CAUTION: FOR ADULTS ONLY, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. MAY CAUSE INTOXICATION AND A POSITIVE DRUG TEST. DO NOT OPERATE HEAVY MACHINERY. DO NOT USE IF PREGNANT, NURSING, OR IF YOU HAVE ANY DIAGNOSED OR UNDIAGNOSED HEALTH CONDITIONS. CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. KEEP AWAY FROM OPEN FLAME. STORE AT ROOM TEMPERATURE BETWEEN 66-78°F.
INGREDIENTS: NANO-EMULSIFIED, HEMP-DERIVED DELTA-8 TETRAHYDROCANNABIDIOL (THC). MEDIUM-CHAIN TRIGLYCERIDES (MCT) FROM COCONUT OIL, OLEIC ACID, ETHANOL (ETOH), GREEN TEA EXTRACT, COLLOIDAL SILVER, IONIC POTASSIUM, SPEARMINT AND PEPPERMINT OIL, SPEARMINT AND PEPPERMINT EXTRACTS, PEPPERMINT PLANT STEVIA EXTRACT (SWEETENER),1,1,1, 2-TETRAFLUOROETHANE HFA134A (PROPELLANT).
FDA DISCLOSURE: THIS PRODUCT AND STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FDA OR EPA. THIS IS NOT A MEDICAL DEVICE. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE; IT IS COMPLIANT WITH SECTION 10113 OF THE 2018 FARM BILL, CONTAINING <0.3% 9 THC. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT TO BE SOLD OR USED WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.
About this brand
Forge Hemp Company - Premium HHC, CBD, CBN & Delta-8 THC
Since 2019, Forge Hemp Company has dared to redefine the industry’s standards for strength, quality, and innovation. Our Denver-based boutique brand of HHC, CBD, CBN, and Delta-8 THC reflect the highest levels of craftsmanship and customer service.
State License(s)
OCM-HMPR-22-03458
34156703-0000
MFE21318