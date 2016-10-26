THC that’s not intoxicating? Yes! Find out if THCV is right for you.

Each invigorating peppermint chewable tablet contains 10mg Delta-9 THCV and 10mg CBG. Each tin contains 48 tablets (480mg total THCV and 480mg total CBG per tin!).



Warning: DO NOT use this product if you are under medical care for, or have a history of: malnourishment, lack of appetite, eating disorder, or hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).



-One serving (1 tablet) contains 10mg Delta-9 THCV (Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabivarin) and 10mg CBG (Cannabigerol).

-Each reusable, recyclable tin contains 48 tablets (480mg total Delta-9 THCV and 480mg CBG).

-Made with all natural ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors.

-Third-party tested.

-Vegan | Gluten Free | Non-GMO | USA Hemp



Suggested Use: Adults chew one or two tablets with a snack or meal, up to six tablets daily, or as directed by a medical professional.



Other Ingredients: Sugar, maltodextrin, calcium phosphate, citric acid, rice bran wax, natural peppermint flavor, menthol crystals.



Pro Tips:

-Many people feel energized from THCV and CBG, so we recommend using it during the day, not in the evening or before bed.

-Depending on body mass and cannabinoid sensitivity, some people find that two tablets twice per day work well. In our experience, 5 tablets taken throughout the day is effective. Start low, go slow, and take note of what works best for you.

-Edibles are best absorbed in the mouth, chew slowly before swallowing.

-Store in a cool, dry place.



Warnings: Keep out of reach of children. Consult your healthcare provider if you are using any prescription medications, have a medical condition, are pregnant or nursing.



THC Disclaimer: This product is third-party tested to ensure it contains only Delta-9 THCV, no other variations of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). However, it’s unclear whether a standard drug test (blood or urine) would be able do accurately discern the difference between use of non-intoxicating Delta-9 THCV and other forms of THC. Forge Hemp Company stands behind its products 100%, but will not be held liable for users’ drug screening results.



This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

