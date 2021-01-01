Foria
About this product
Other over the counter remedies affect the entire body — often with unpleasant side-effects. Compared with CBD edibles and tinctures, these suppositories activate local receptors much faster.
- 8 suppositories / 110mg active CBD each
- Broad-spectrum CBD from sun-grown USA hemp
- 100% organic & fair-trade cocoa butter
- Free of solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides
- No additives, preservatives or THC
- 8 suppositories / 110mg active CBD each
- Broad-spectrum CBD from sun-grown USA hemp
- 100% organic & fair-trade cocoa butter
- Free of solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides
- No additives, preservatives or THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!