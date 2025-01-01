Ready to spice up the bedroom? Our Booty Melts are designed to support better anal sex, booty comfort, and relaxation from within so peach play is easier than ever — whether it's your first time or 100th time.



Each anal melt delivers 150mg of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD and CBG right where you want it, so you can discover more anal pleasure and comfort. Booty Melts are sort of like a warm-up for your backdoor — designed to be inserted before anal sex to support smoother, more comfortable penetration.



Each package contains 4 melts. For a limited time, the single pack will come in two sets of two.