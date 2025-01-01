About this product
Ready to spice up the bedroom? Our Booty Melts are designed to support better anal sex, booty comfort, and relaxation from within so peach play is easier than ever — whether it's your first time or 100th time.
Each anal melt delivers 150mg of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD and CBG right where you want it, so you can discover more anal pleasure and comfort. Booty Melts are sort of like a warm-up for your backdoor — designed to be inserted before anal sex to support smoother, more comfortable penetration.
Each package contains 4 melts. For a limited time, the single pack will come in two sets of two.
Fulfillment
About this product
About this brand
Foria
From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure.
Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001065-LIC
