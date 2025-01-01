Feeling your best during your period starts with honoring what your body needs — and this herbal wellness set makes it effortless. Thoughtfully curated to care for your body at every stage, this duo of our Relief bestsellers helps you stay ahead of PMS symptoms, melt away lower abdominal cramping, and turn your period into a restorative ritual.



Whether you're supporting internal comfort or providing soothing relief, this set is your all-in-one ally for feeling more like yourself during your cycle.



What’s inside:

CBD Relief Melts– cbd melts that are inserted into the vagina to soothe period cramps, ease internal tension and support pelvic floor comfort.

Full-Spectrum CBD Relief Salve with Kava – A fast-absorbing topical balm to soothe aches and sore muscles for full-body comfort



Say goodbye to body soreness, post-period cramps, and muscle aches — and say hello to a holistic approach to period discomfort that provides help inside and out.

