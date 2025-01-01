About this product
Why try just one bedroom bestseller when you can try all three? This set includes our top three Intimacy bestsellers that are better together (but also amazing on their own). Whether used for solo or partnered play, these products will help increase arousal, pleasure, and access to orgasm while easing any discomfort.
What's Included:
1x 30ml Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD
1x 56ml Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD
1 x 4-pack of Intimacy Melts with CBD
Fulfillment
About this brand
Foria
From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure.
Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001065-LIC
