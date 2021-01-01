About this product

ENJOY HIGH MARGINS and EARN MORE MONEY with YOUR must have Smell Proof Storage ACCESSORIES from Formline Supply

In a marketplace of cheesy logos, ugly designs, and some of the most cringe worthy brand names you can think of, Formline was created to offer you the best in both function and fashion to resolve a very common problem.



Our products have been seen in GQ - UK, recognized by industrial design professionals, and sold alongside some of the biggest names in streetwear and action sports. We have products ready for shipment and most account signups get approved the same day.



Are you interesting in carrying the highest rated Smell Proof Storage bag in your retail store? Would you be interested in Wholesale Custom Smell Proof Bags to put in your stores?

Sign up now for more details.



SERVICES OFFERED

-Smell Proof Bags Wholesale

-Wholesale Cases, Containers, and Other Accessories

-Wholesale Dispensary Supplies

-Wholesale Headshop Supplier



CUSTOM AND BRANDING OPTIONS

-Customized Reusable Exit Bags

-OEM Customized Logos, Private Label, Branding Collaboration and Co-Branding Opportunities

-ODM - Original Design Manufacturing and Custom Design

-Licensing