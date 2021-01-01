About this product
The Formline Difference
Patent Pending Internal Roll Closure (Just like our Backpack)
The Formline Internal Roll Closure allows for you to separate your smelly products and your regular products within the main compartment. Use the entire roll closure for a large amount of stinky products or use a portion of it to create a false bottom for easy access to your non-smelly products while keeping everything within it private. This is an exclusive design available ONLY in Formline Products
Durable YKK Main Compartment Zipper with Combination Lock
The innovative Roll Closure Design allows us to use standard YKK Main Compartment Zippers allow for increased durability while the Combination Lock provides Privacy and Security
Removable and Adjustable Shoulder Strap
Configurable Internal Dividers
KEEP YOUR CONTENTS UNDETECTED AND YOUR HOUSE, OFFICE AND CAR SMELLING CLEAN AND FRESH
Activated carbon lining absorbs all scents within Our largest case ever and the first of it's kind. It stores everything you need, everywhere you go, always scent free.
SPECIFICALLY TAILORED TO YOUR UNIQUE STORAGE NEEDS
22 x 10 x 14 inches of modular configuration, padded lining, extra pockets and zippers. There is nothing you can throw at this case that it won't hold.
PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES WITH A BUILT IN COMBINATION LOCK
Help keep your products safe from accidental ingestion by kids, dog, or other pets. Be responsible and don't settle for a cheap add on lock that can easily be lost.
TOP SHELF STORAGE FOR TOP SHELF PRODUCTS
It's 2021, you are no longer forced to buy these sorts of accessories with corny logos, or silly brand names. Formline is synonymous with the term Smell Proof and we are still the only odor proof brand with fashionable designs that allow us to be featured on sites alongside some of the largest names in street wear.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE
Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.
How do Formline Smell Proof Bags Work?
Unlike generic brands, Formline uses only the highest quality activated carbon lining which contains millions (YES MILLIONS!) of micro pockets. These micro pockets work like an odor absorbing sponge which traps in any sort of scent before it can escape the bag. This, in conjunction with a water resistant, ultra durable outer protective layer keeps your house, car, and office smelling fresh.
Patent Pending Internal Roll Closure (Just like our Backpack)
The Formline Internal Roll Closure allows for you to separate your smelly products and your regular products within the main compartment. Use the entire roll closure for a large amount of stinky products or use a portion of it to create a false bottom for easy access to your non-smelly products while keeping everything within it private. This is an exclusive design available ONLY in Formline Products
Durable YKK Main Compartment Zipper with Combination Lock
The innovative Roll Closure Design allows us to use standard YKK Main Compartment Zippers allow for increased durability while the Combination Lock provides Privacy and Security
Removable and Adjustable Shoulder Strap
Configurable Internal Dividers
KEEP YOUR CONTENTS UNDETECTED AND YOUR HOUSE, OFFICE AND CAR SMELLING CLEAN AND FRESH
Activated carbon lining absorbs all scents within Our largest case ever and the first of it's kind. It stores everything you need, everywhere you go, always scent free.
SPECIFICALLY TAILORED TO YOUR UNIQUE STORAGE NEEDS
22 x 10 x 14 inches of modular configuration, padded lining, extra pockets and zippers. There is nothing you can throw at this case that it won't hold.
PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES WITH A BUILT IN COMBINATION LOCK
Help keep your products safe from accidental ingestion by kids, dog, or other pets. Be responsible and don't settle for a cheap add on lock that can easily be lost.
TOP SHELF STORAGE FOR TOP SHELF PRODUCTS
It's 2021, you are no longer forced to buy these sorts of accessories with corny logos, or silly brand names. Formline is synonymous with the term Smell Proof and we are still the only odor proof brand with fashionable designs that allow us to be featured on sites alongside some of the largest names in street wear.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE
Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.
How do Formline Smell Proof Bags Work?
Unlike generic brands, Formline uses only the highest quality activated carbon lining which contains millions (YES MILLIONS!) of micro pockets. These micro pockets work like an odor absorbing sponge which traps in any sort of scent before it can escape the bag. This, in conjunction with a water resistant, ultra durable outer protective layer keeps your house, car, and office smelling fresh.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Formline Supply
Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 85,000 happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.