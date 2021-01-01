About this product

The Formline Difference

Patent Pending Internal Roll Closure (Just like our Backpack)



The Formline Internal Roll Closure allows for you to separate your smelly products and your regular products within the main compartment. Use the entire roll closure for a large amount of stinky products or use a portion of it to create a false bottom for easy access to your non-smelly products while keeping everything within it private. This is an exclusive design available ONLY in Formline Products



Durable YKK Main Compartment Zipper with Combination Lock



The innovative Roll Closure Design allows us to use standard YKK Main Compartment Zippers allow for increased durability while the Combination Lock provides Privacy and Security



Removable and Adjustable Shoulder Strap



Configurable Internal Dividers



KEEP YOUR CONTENTS UNDETECTED AND YOUR HOUSE, OFFICE AND CAR SMELLING CLEAN AND FRESH

Activated carbon lining absorbs all scents within Our largest case ever and the first of it's kind. It stores everything you need, everywhere you go, always scent free.



SPECIFICALLY TAILORED TO YOUR UNIQUE STORAGE NEEDS

22 x 10 x 14 inches of modular configuration, padded lining, extra pockets and zippers. There is nothing you can throw at this case that it won't hold.



PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES WITH A BUILT IN COMBINATION LOCK

Help keep your products safe from accidental ingestion by kids, dog, or other pets. Be responsible and don't settle for a cheap add on lock that can easily be lost.



TOP SHELF STORAGE FOR TOP SHELF PRODUCTS

It's 2021, you are no longer forced to buy these sorts of accessories with corny logos, or silly brand names. Formline is synonymous with the term Smell Proof and we are still the only odor proof brand with fashionable designs that allow us to be featured on sites alongside some of the largest names in street wear.



100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE

Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.



How do Formline Smell Proof Bags Work?



Unlike generic brands, Formline uses only the highest quality activated carbon lining which contains millions (YES MILLIONS!) of micro pockets. These micro pockets work like an odor absorbing sponge which traps in any sort of scent before it can escape the bag. This, in conjunction with a water resistant, ultra durable outer protective layer keeps your house, car, and office smelling fresh.