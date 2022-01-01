About this product
Designed to help relieve pain and discomfort associated with tired, sore or aching muscles and joints, our CBD Massage Oil balances concentrated levels of clinically formulated full spectrum CBD oil with our proprietary blend of MCT oil (medium-chain triglycerides), jojoba, argan oil and cocoa butter. An infusion of homegrown herbs and in-house extracted essential oils and minerals, including lavender, frankincense, and helichrysum create a soothing and warming effect that is perfect for total relaxation and recovery.
Fox River Oils
The best source for organically produced highly concentrated CBD drops, pain relief, and massage therapy products. Our non-GMO, vertically integrated process ensures beautiful results for you and your loved ones. Wholesale + Distribution available.