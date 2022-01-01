Designed to help relieve pain and discomfort associated with tired, sore or aching muscles and joints, our CBD Massage Oil balances concentrated levels of clinically formulated full spectrum CBD oil with our proprietary blend of MCT oil (medium-chain triglycerides), jojoba, argan oil and cocoa butter. An infusion of homegrown herbs and in-house extracted essential oils and minerals, including lavender, frankincense, and helichrysum create a soothing and warming effect that is perfect for total relaxation and recovery.