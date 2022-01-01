About this product
CBD Salve 1000mg
1000mg CBD / 2oz (60mL)
Our formulation consists of organically grown, clinically formulated full-spectrum CBD oil, an infusion of homegrown herbs, and in-house extracted essential oils, including frankincense, lavender and helichrysum—all known for their anti-inflammatory and healing properties, along with their uplifting fragrances. Magnesium aids in muscle relaxation and also helps to alleviate anxiety, a double win.
Ingredients: Full-spectrum CBD,Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cera Alba (Beeswax, Cire D’Abeille), Theobroma Cocoa Seed Butter, Calendula Oil, Magnesium, Helichrysum, Frankincense, Lavender, All-Natural Plant Terpenes.
About this brand
Fox River Oils
The best source for organically produced highly concentrated CBD drops, pain relief, and massage therapy products. Our non-GMO, vertically integrated process ensures beautiful results for you and your loved ones. Wholesale + Distribution available.