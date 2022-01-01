CBD Salve 1000mg



1000mg CBD / 2oz (60mL)



Our formulation consists of organically grown, clinically formulated full-spectrum CBD oil, an infusion of homegrown herbs, and in-house extracted essential oils, including frankincense, lavender and helichrysum—all known for their anti-inflammatory and healing properties, along with their uplifting fragrances. Magnesium aids in muscle relaxation and also helps to alleviate anxiety, a double win.



Ingredients: Full-spectrum CBD,Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cera Alba (Beeswax, Cire D’Abeille), Theobroma Cocoa Seed Butter, Calendula Oil, Magnesium, Helichrysum, Frankincense, Lavender, All-Natural Plant Terpenes.