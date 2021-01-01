Loading…
Fractal Infused

100mg Mojo Full Spectrum Grape Soda

About this product

Mojo is a hand-made infused soda that is crafted with natural flavors and pure cane sugar. Instead of a distillate, we infuse our beverages with Full Spectrum oil, which includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids including THCa, CBD, CBDa, CBG, and CBN. Alongside THC, these cannabinoids come together to create a better high! Beverage edibles also have a lower onset time with effects in as little as 15 minutes.

Come try the better beverage experience!

• All natural flavors
• Full spectrum oil
• Lab tested, pesticide-free
• 100mg for 10 servings

Our fizzy grape is a sweet and tart taste of grape juice with a bit of bubbles that will be a delight for your taste buds!

Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Sodium Benzoate (Preservate), Xanthan Gum, Red 40, Blue 1, THC Extractives.
