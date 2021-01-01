About this product

Mojo is a hand-made infused soda that is crafted with natural flavors and pure cane sugar. Instead of a distillate, we infuse our beverages with Full Spectrum oil, which includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids including THCa, CBD, CBDa, CBG, and CBN. Alongside THC, these cannabinoids come together to create a better high! Beverage edibles also have a lower onset time with effects in as little as 15 minutes.



Come try the better beverage experience!



• All natural flavors

• Full spectrum oil

• Lab tested, pesticide-free

• 100mg for 10 servings



Our Root Beer has just a hint of mint and licorice over a sarsaparilla base for a complex delicious flavor.



Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Caramel Color, Natural Flavors, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Citric Acid, THC Extractives.

