10mg Mojo Full Spectrum Grape Soda
Mojo is a hand-made infused soda that is crafted with natural flavors and pure cane sugar. Instead of a distillate, we infuse our beverages with Full Spectrum oil, which includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids including THCa, CBD, CBDa, CBG, and CBN. Alongside THC, these cannabinoids come together to create a better high! Beverage edibles also have a lower onset time with effects in as little as 15 minutes.
Come try the better beverage experience!
• All natural flavors
• Full spectrum oil
• Lab tested, pesticide-free
• 10mg for 1 serving
Our fizzy grape is a sweet and tart taste of grape juice with a bit of bubbles that will be a delight for your taste buds!
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Sodium Benzoate (Preservate), Xanthan Gum, Red 40, Blue 1, THC Extractives.
