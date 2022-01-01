About this product
A unique combination of flavor and powerful effects. The GMO represents the incredible potency of the Chem D x Girl Scout genetics while the flavor comes from the Cherry Pie x Grape Stomper making up the Grape Pie. This strain has something for everyone. Potency, dynamic flavors of funky socks with coffee undertones and fruity berries, sticky resinous small incredibly terpy potent buds, all combine to make this a house favorite. The structure seems to represented by the GSC and grape stomper while the terps come from the Cherry Pie and Chem Dawg. The best friend of one of the owners had asked for a strain to be named after him and after 3 years of searching high and low this was the most unique combination of the flavors that represented “Big Baby’s” pallete and love for flavorful cannabis. He enjoyed eating desserts at the sugar factory and had an incredible tolerance for cannabis. This strain encapsulates his love for flavor and cannabis. RIP Big Baby. A beautiful collaboration of opposites creating a Indica Hybrid strain that will hit you hard leaving you relaxed but tickle your senses with its outlandish funky fruity flavors, the best of both worlds.
Freddy's Fuego
In our 16,000 sq. ft. facility we have 8 separate 24 light flower rooms, enabling our master growers to give hands on attention to every plant. Our perpetual harvest means that we’ll be taking down a room weekly for the rest of our lives!
The most important factor to a successful grow operation is the ability to control the environment. Because of this, we designed our facility around a Closed Grow Environment(CGE) ideology. This allows us to control temperature, humidity, CO2 and optimal light distribution throughout each room. Our goal, was to design a facility that could replicate the quality of a professional 8-light grow, but doing so on a grander scale.
Pheno Hunting is a key component to our brand, we're always researching to innovate & propel the palette of craft cannabis. We source our seeds from world renowned cannabis breeders such as Seed Junky Genetics, Skunk House Genetics, Exotic Genetix, Swamp Boys Seeds, Oni Seed Co and many more!
The minuscule details define us. Quality cannabis is a lifestyle, it’s a culture, and here at Freddy’s Fuego we would like to share that philosophy with the world.
