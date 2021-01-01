Loading…
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Larry Cake

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
3rd Place Best Indica 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner. 3rd Place Best Pre-roll 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner. 75% Gelato & 25% Wedding Cake. Beautiful frosted buds, packing a satisfying sedating high with a mild cerebral buzz. Sweet fruity aromas flavors paired with hints of vanilla and a strong gas background.

Classification:
Indica

Lineage:
Gelato x Wedding Cake (Pheno)

Breeder:
Seed Junky Genetics

**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
