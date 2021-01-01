Larry Cake
Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
3rd Place Best Indica 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner. 3rd Place Best Pre-roll 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner. 75% Gelato & 25% Wedding Cake. Beautiful frosted buds, packing a satisfying sedating high with a mild cerebral buzz. Sweet fruity aromas flavors paired with hints of vanilla and a strong gas background.
Classification:
Indica
Lineage:
Gelato x Wedding Cake (Pheno)
Breeder:
Seed Junky Genetics
**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
