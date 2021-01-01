About this product

Freddy's Fuego Golden Nuggets Popcorn Buds 1/2 Oz.

The cross puts out a heavy high that is sedative and has an earthy, chem-filled terpene profile that is smooth and thick. The strain comes drenched in trichomes with a dense, chunky bud structure that both parent strains are known for.



Classification:

Hybrid



Lineage:

Guerrilla G4 x Wedding Cake



Breeder:

The Cali Connection



**Available in 14g units only**