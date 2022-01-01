About this product
A potent hashy petrol aroma with a sour dough burnt sugar taste inducing clarity of mind and body. Great for adventures or projects! Sour D is a staple in cannabis genetics history. Most gardens refuse to grow it as it takes a longer time to flower and is also sensitive to grow. By crossing it with the Animal Cookies its flower time is shortened slightly but its sensitivity is nullified. The sativa head psychosis is slightly less with the animal cookies providing a more balanced mind and body high. Do not mistake this for not being heavy on the Sour Diesel lineage however, she takes center stage. A highly creative euphoric high that lasts a long time. Great for taking on a new adventures or fun projects. Extremely potent in THC and tastes like sour hash.
About this brand
Freddy's Fuego
In our 16,000 sq. ft. facility we have 8 separate 24 light flower rooms, enabling our master growers to give hands on attention to every plant. Our perpetual harvest means that we’ll be taking down a room weekly for the rest of our lives!
The most important factor to a successful grow operation is the ability to control the environment. Because of this, we designed our facility around a Closed Grow Environment(CGE) ideology. This allows us to control temperature, humidity, CO2 and optimal light distribution throughout each room. Our goal, was to design a facility that could replicate the quality of a professional 8-light grow, but doing so on a grander scale.
Pheno Hunting is a key component to our brand, we're always researching to innovate & propel the palette of craft cannabis. We source our seeds from world renowned cannabis breeders such as Seed Junky Genetics, Skunk House Genetics, Exotic Genetix, Swamp Boys Seeds, Oni Seed Co and many more!
The minuscule details define us. Quality cannabis is a lifestyle, it’s a culture, and here at Freddy’s Fuego we would like to share that philosophy with the world.
