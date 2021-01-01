Loading…
Freddy's Fuego

Orange Push Pop Pre-Roll 1g

Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Heavy Triangle Kush flavors accented with subtle orange undertones on the backend. Heavy sedation with warm tingling sensation behind the eyes. Aroma of gas with accents of freshly peeled oranges. Very Relaxing and fun.

Classification:
Hybrid

Lineage:
Orange Cookies x Triangle Kush (Bx2)

Breeder:
Seed Junky Genetics

**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
