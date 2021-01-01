Freddy's Fuego
Orange Push Pop Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Heavy Triangle Kush flavors accented with subtle orange undertones on the backend. Heavy sedation with warm tingling sensation behind the eyes. Aroma of gas with accents of freshly peeled oranges. Very Relaxing and fun.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
Orange Cookies x Triangle Kush (Bx2)
Breeder:
Seed Junky Genetics
**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!