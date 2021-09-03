About this product
Ice Cream Cake and Sunset Sherbet are two of the most popular strains over the past 5-10 years. This specific pheno we selected is very Indica dominant. It’s a short stout dense plant that produces heavy resin. The wedding cake seems to be most dominant in the terpene profile with hints of the gelato and sherb. Pure gas and a combination of citrus vanilla spice and sweet floral brown sugar. She will continue to darken as she ripens looking more like her gelato and sherb lineage. An incredible indica dominant dreamy comatose. A dense resinous combination of vanilla floral citrus and gassy brown sugar.
About this strain
Oreo Blizzy effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
About this brand
Freddy's Fuego
In our 16,000 sq. ft. facility we have 8 separate 24 light flower rooms, enabling our master growers to give hands on attention to every plant. Our perpetual harvest means that we’ll be taking down a room weekly for the rest of our lives!
The most important factor to a successful grow operation is the ability to control the environment. Because of this, we designed our facility around a Closed Grow Environment(CGE) ideology. This allows us to control temperature, humidity, CO2 and optimal light distribution throughout each room. Our goal, was to design a facility that could replicate the quality of a professional 8-light grow, but doing so on a grander scale.
Pheno Hunting is a key component to our brand, we're always researching to innovate & propel the palette of craft cannabis. We source our seeds from world renowned cannabis breeders such as Seed Junky Genetics, Skunk House Genetics, Exotic Genetix, Swamp Boys Seeds, Oni Seed Co and many more!
The minuscule details define us. Quality cannabis is a lifestyle, it’s a culture, and here at Freddy’s Fuego we would like to share that philosophy with the world.
