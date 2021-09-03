About this product
Flower | Freddy's Fuego
Oreo Blizzy
Product description
Freddy's Fuego Oreo Blizzy is an Indica dominant Hybrid. Hailing from two of the hottest genetics in the game, Ice Cream Cake x Sunset Sherbet by Seed Junky. A shorter, denser plant that produces fat, deep, purple, resinous buds that are loud and gassy. Orange floral citrus scents and vanilla notes with hints of belly-warming brown sugar. Oreo Blizzy is sure to be a favorite and deserves a trip to DQ. Enter the dreamy comatose of a new Freddy's Fuego staff favorite.
About this strain
Oreo Blizzy effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
About this brand
Freddy's Fuego
In our 16,000 sq. ft. facility we have 8 separate 24 light flower rooms, enabling our master growers to give hands on attention to every plant. Our perpetual harvest means that we’ll be taking down a room weekly for the rest of our lives!
The most important factor to a successful grow operation is the ability to control the environment. Because of this, we designed our facility around a Closed Grow Environment(CGE) ideology. This allows us to control temperature, humidity, CO2 and optimal light distribution throughout each room. Our goal, was to design a facility that could replicate the quality of a professional 8-light grow, but doing so on a grander scale.
Pheno Hunting is a key component to our brand, we're always researching to innovate & propel the palette of craft cannabis. We source our seeds from world renowned cannabis breeders such as Seed Junky Genetics, Skunk House Genetics, Exotic Genetix, Swamp Boys Seeds, Oni Seed Co and many more!
The minuscule details define us. Quality cannabis is a lifestyle, it’s a culture, and here at Freddy’s Fuego we would like to share that philosophy with the world.
