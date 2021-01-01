Freddy's Fuego
Le Mans Golden Nuggets
Freddy's Fuego Golden Nuggets Popcorn Buds 1/2 Oz.
Sharp lemon diesel earthy overtones accented by subtle piney sweetness on the exhale. Skunk accents the flavor more than the smell. Clear headspace with energetic effects. Sour Diesel fans, enjoy, this phenotype is Sour dominant as the parents to the Lemon Tree are Sour Diesel X Skunk.
Classification:
Sativa
Lineage:
Lemon Tree x (T.K. x T.K. x M10)
Breeder:
Swamp Boys Seeds
**Available in 14g units only**
