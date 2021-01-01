Loading…
Freddy's Fuego

Tropic Truffle Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Mouthwatering tropical citrus terpene profile, with extremely resinous buds and deep purple hues. Carrying a nose so pungent your senses will go bananas. Energetic & uplifting Sativa, without any paranoia. Small long cookie nugs.

Classification:
Sativa

Lineage:
Tropicana Cookies x Mint Chocolate Chip

Breeder:
Exotic Genetix

**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!