Purple Raine is an indica-dominant hybrid cross of Purple Candy Kush x OG Kush x Chemdawg. This strain was bred by Taylor Lane Farms exclusively for 831 Organiks in the Summer of 2015 and is bursting with sweet, fruity aromas. Its genetics are built around potency and euphoria, leading to a heady rush of THC that naturally cascades over the body. Enjoy Purple Raine later in the evening to maximize the physical enjoyment this strain has in store.