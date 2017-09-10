About this strain
Purple Raine is an indica-dominant hybrid cross of Purple Candy Kush x OG Kush x Chemdawg. This strain was bred by Taylor Lane Farms exclusively for 831 Organiks in the Summer of 2015 and is bursting with sweet, fruity aromas. Its genetics are built around potency and euphoria, leading to a heady rush of THC that naturally cascades over the body. Enjoy Purple Raine later in the evening to maximize the physical enjoyment this strain has in store.
Purple Raine effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!