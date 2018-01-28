About this product
Freedom Pen vapor cartridges are strain specific, naturally extracted vapor cartridges. Their taste is unadulterated, true-to-strain terpene profiles and for that reason are unique in a wide and varying vapor cartridge market.
About this strain
Lemon Jeffery by Irie Genetics was created when Irie Jeff blended Golden Goat with Lemon Skunk. Irie Jeff bred these strains together to improve Lemon Skunk’s lanky structure while preserving the strain’s distinct lemon candy flavor. Lemon Jeffery can reach into the mid-20% THC range, and can produce a heavy yield if given the space to grow. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 70 days.
Lemon Jeffery effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
69% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Depression
46% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
30% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!