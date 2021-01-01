Loading…
Logo for the brand FRESH BOMBS

FRESH BOMBS

CBD Bath Essential Pack

About this product

This package containing 5 products:
CBD Fizzy dust- Shea Skin
CBD: 50mg Isolate
Aroma: Citrus
Size: 4oz

CBD Bath bombs:
The package contains 3 Bath bombs
Shea Skin Bath Bombs
2oz & 5oz
Aroma- Citrus CBD: 35mg Isolate

Pure:
Aroma- Jasmine, White Lily & Indonesian Patchouli
CBD: 2oz- 50mg Full spectrum

CBD Salt Scrub- Sleep
CBD: 200mg CBD Isolate
Main ingredient: Epsom Salt
Size: 10oz
