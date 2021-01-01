About this product

CBD Coffee- 8oz



Our Fresh Bombs coffee beans offer a full-bodied and well-rounded cup in every brew. Grown in the highlands of Brazil, Colombia, Huila and Guatemala beans benefit from the area’s mineral-rich volcanic soils. The result is a sweet and complex aroma to go with a pleasantly acidic and smooth aftertaste alongside notes of rich chocolate. The shade these beans grow in lets them ripen at a more measured pace, developing a complete and well-balanced flavor.



Size - 8oz



CBD OIL 500mg



Fresh Bombs CBD oil is here to help you relax and make the most of your day. Our high-quality CBD oil is made for both oral and topical use. Packaged in an easy-to-dispense dropper bottle, Fresh bombs CBD oil is made to fit your lifestyle, whatever it may be.



Main Ingredient: 500 mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil



Size - 1 fl.oz (30 ml)



CBD Gummies Collagen



Fresh bombs CBD Gummies are a perfect wellness snack, Ingesting CBD gummies usually take about 15-30 minutes to feel the benefits but can kick in much quicker when taken on an empty stomach.



CBD Gummies also tend to last longer as it passes through the entire digestive system.



Count: 60 gummies (5mg CBD each)



Main Ingredient: 300mg CBD Isolate



Flavor: Natural tropical