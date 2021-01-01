About this product

HOPE

Aroma - White Gardenia

Essential Oil - Neroli

Perfect at smoothing the inner soul



FLOW

Aroma-Citrus

Essential Oil -Cypress

For muscles & Joints relief.



RELAX

Aroma-Snuggable

Essential Oil -Bergamot

Assist the flow of vital energy and developing positive and peaceful thoughts.



SPIRIT

Aroma-Sandalwood Rose

Essential Oil -Sandalwood

For a relaxed and peaceful state of mind



REVIVE

Aroma-Warm Vanilla Sugar

Essential Oil -Grapefruit

Assist with balance your mood.



HAPPINESS

Aroma-Lavender Mint

Essential Oil -Tangerine

Helps in enhancing the spirit of happiness in oneself.



Ingredients:

Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Grapeseed Oil, Batch Certified Colorants, Fragrance, SLSA, Polysorbate 80.



Warning: This product contains less than 0.3% THC. This product is for external use ONLY. Always consult with your doctor before use especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medications or have a medical condition. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.