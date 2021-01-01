FRESH BOMBS
About this product
HOPE
Aroma - White Gardenia
Essential Oil - Neroli
Perfect at smoothing the inner soul
FLOW
Aroma-Citrus
Essential Oil -Cypress
For muscles & Joints relief.
RELAX
Aroma-Snuggable
Essential Oil -Bergamot
Assist the flow of vital energy and developing positive and peaceful thoughts.
SPIRIT
Aroma-Sandalwood Rose
Essential Oil -Sandalwood
For a relaxed and peaceful state of mind
REVIVE
Aroma-Warm Vanilla Sugar
Essential Oil -Grapefruit
Assist with balance your mood.
HAPPINESS
Aroma-Lavender Mint
Essential Oil -Tangerine
Helps in enhancing the spirit of happiness in oneself.
Ingredients:
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Grapeseed Oil, Batch Certified Colorants, Fragrance, SLSA, Polysorbate 80.
Warning: This product contains less than 0.3% THC. This product is for external use ONLY. Always consult with your doctor before use especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medications or have a medical condition. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Aroma - White Gardenia
Essential Oil - Neroli
Perfect at smoothing the inner soul
FLOW
Aroma-Citrus
Essential Oil -Cypress
For muscles & Joints relief.
RELAX
Aroma-Snuggable
Essential Oil -Bergamot
Assist the flow of vital energy and developing positive and peaceful thoughts.
SPIRIT
Aroma-Sandalwood Rose
Essential Oil -Sandalwood
For a relaxed and peaceful state of mind
REVIVE
Aroma-Warm Vanilla Sugar
Essential Oil -Grapefruit
Assist with balance your mood.
HAPPINESS
Aroma-Lavender Mint
Essential Oil -Tangerine
Helps in enhancing the spirit of happiness in oneself.
Ingredients:
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Grapeseed Oil, Batch Certified Colorants, Fragrance, SLSA, Polysorbate 80.
Warning: This product contains less than 0.3% THC. This product is for external use ONLY. Always consult with your doctor before use especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medications or have a medical condition. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!