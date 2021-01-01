Loading…
Logo for the brand FRESH BOMBS

FRESH BOMBS

CBD Manicure Pack

About this product

Its all about the value

by adding our CBD Manicure Pack to your spa,
you can add to your manicure menu a CBD Manicure treatment

* By charging $5 extra on CBD manicure treatment (1-2 cubes)
You will generate $1500 in a gross sales from one pack alone!!

Anti Fungal

Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each)

Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Oregano, Spearmint
Benefits: May assist soothe discomfort, relieve inflammation, and assist combat fungal infections on and beneath the nails

Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Oregano & Spearmint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Red no.28 Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.
(May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)

Pain Reliever

Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each)

Base oil: Sweet Almond Oil, Epsom Salt
Essential oil: Wintergreen, Peppermint
Benefits: Easily absorbs into the skin, has multiple antioxidative properties. May assist reduce pain & inflammation.

Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Sweet Almond, Epsom Salt, Wintergreen & Peppermint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Blue Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.
(May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)

Sensitive Skin

Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each)

Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Lavender
Benefits: Anti-inflammatory and rich with anti-microbial properties. May assist calm down inflammatory skin conditions.

**fragrance free-dyes free

Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, SLSA.
(May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)

Nail Strengthener

Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each)

Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Cypress & Lemon
Benefits: May assist in hydrate and strengthen cuticles & strengthen damaged nails.

Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Cypress & Lemon Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Yellow Colorant & Eco-Friendly Gold Glitter, Fragrance, SLSA.
(May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)

Skin Healer

Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each)

Base oil: Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt
Essential oil: Helichrysum, Bergamot
Benefits: May assist relieve inflammation, itchiness, and redness. Speeds up healing of skin tissue & replenishes much-needed moisture.

Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt, Helichrysum & Bergamot Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Purple colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.
(May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)
