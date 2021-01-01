FRESH BOMBS
About this product
Its all about the value
by adding our CBD Manicure Pack to your spa,
you can add to your manicure menu a CBD Manicure treatment
* By charging $5 extra on CBD manicure treatment (1-2 cubes)
You will generate $1500 in a gross sales from one pack alone!!
Anti Fungal
Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each)
Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Oregano, Spearmint
Benefits: May assist soothe discomfort, relieve inflammation, and assist combat fungal infections on and beneath the nails
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Oregano & Spearmint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Red no.28 Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.
(May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)
Pain Reliever
Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each)
Base oil: Sweet Almond Oil, Epsom Salt
Essential oil: Wintergreen, Peppermint
Benefits: Easily absorbs into the skin, has multiple antioxidative properties. May assist reduce pain & inflammation.
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Sweet Almond, Epsom Salt, Wintergreen & Peppermint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Blue Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.
(May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)
Sensitive Skin
Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each)
Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Lavender
Benefits: Anti-inflammatory and rich with anti-microbial properties. May assist calm down inflammatory skin conditions.
**fragrance free-dyes free
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, SLSA.
(May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)
Nail Strengthener
Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each)
Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Cypress & Lemon
Benefits: May assist in hydrate and strengthen cuticles & strengthen damaged nails.
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Cypress & Lemon Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Yellow Colorant & Eco-Friendly Gold Glitter, Fragrance, SLSA.
(May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)
Skin Healer
Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each)
Base oil: Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt
Essential oil: Helichrysum, Bergamot
Benefits: May assist relieve inflammation, itchiness, and redness. Speeds up healing of skin tissue & replenishes much-needed moisture.
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt, Helichrysum & Bergamot Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Purple colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.
(May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)
