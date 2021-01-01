About this product

Massage Oil

Give your massages a boost with Fresh Bombs' CBD massage oil.



Our formula created to help relax tight muscles and tense minds.



Coupled with a unique, soothing aroma, this CBD massage oil will refresh both body and spirit



Size: 8oz (240ml)



Main Ingredient: 100mg Full Spectrum CBD



CBD Bath Salt- Stress Reliever



When you need to relax, the Stress Reliever has got your back. Unwind with the scent of sweet Neroli oil and rejuvenating dead sea salt. Soothing CBD oil may relax tense muscles while your mind drifts into peace. Soothe your soul and soak away your stress.



Main Ingredient: infused 100 mg CBD Isolate



Size - 12 oz



CBD Bath Salt- Skin Booster



Refresh your skin with cooling Helichrysum and bergamot. The Helichrysum flower, a natural anti-inflammatory herb, was once offered as a gift to Greek gods. Treat skin to the gift of Himalayan pink salt to wind down and replenish moisture. Intertwined with CBD oil, the Skin Booster may calm skin and relaxes the muscle and joint aches.



Main Ingredient: infused 100 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil



Size - 12 oz