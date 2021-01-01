About this product

CBD Bath Salt- Skin Booster

Refresh your skin with cooling Helichrysum and bergamot. The Helichrysum flower, a natural anti-inflammatory herb, was once offered as a gift to Greek gods. Treat skin to the gift of Himalayan pink salt to wind down and replenish moisture. Intertwined with CBD oil, the Skin Booster may calm skin and relaxes muscle and joint aches.



Size: 12 oz



Main Ingredient: infused 100 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil



CBD Massage Oil



Give your massages a boost with Fresh Bombs' CBD massage oil.



Our formula created to help relax tight muscles and tense minds.



Coupled with a unique, soothing aroma, this CBD massage oil will refresh both body and spirit



Size: 8oz (240ml)



Main Ingredient: 100mg Full Spectrum CBD



CBD OIL 750mg



Fresh Bombs CBD oil is here to help you relax and make the most of your day. Our high-quality CBD oil is made for both oral and topical use. Packaged in an easy-to-dispense dropper bottle, Fresh bombs CBD oil is made to fit your lifestyle, whatever it may be.



Size: 1 fl.oz (30 ml)



Main Ingredient: 750 mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil



CBD Night Cream



Cozy up with our soothing full-spectrum CBD Night Cream



Our non-greasy formula is perfect for dry, oily, or normal skin.



Wake up to fresh, relaxed skin by starting with a good night.



Size: 2oz (60ml)



Main Ingredient: 150mg Full Spectrum CBD