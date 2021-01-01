FRESH BOMBS
About this product
Our pedicure pack includes 10 Pedi bombs- which is 2 of each of the following treatments
Anti Fungal Pedi Bomb
Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Oregano, Spearmint
Benefits: May assist soothing inflammation
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Oregano & Spearmint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Red 28 Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA, Polysorbate 80
Muscles & Joints Pedi Bomb
Base oil: Sweet Almond Oil, Epsom Salt
Essential oil: Wintergreen, Peppermint
Benefits: For muscles & Joints relief
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Sweet Almond, Wintergreen & Peppermint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Blue Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.
Sensitive Skin Pedi Bomb
Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Lavender
Benefits: For sensitive skin **fragrance free-dyes free
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, SLSA.
Nail Recovery Pedi Bomb
Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Cypress & Lemon
Benefits: May hydrates cuticles & dry nails
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Cypress & Lemon Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Yellow Colorant & Eco-Friendly Gold Glitter, Fragrance, SLSA.
Shea Skin Pedi Bomb
Base oil: Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt
Essential oil: Helichrysum, Bergamot
Benefits: Replenishes much-needed moisture.
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt, Helichrysum & Bergamot Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Purple colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.
Warning:
This product contains less than 0.3% THC. This product is for external use ONLY. Always consult with your doctor before use especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or have a medical condition. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product & statement has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration.
Anti Fungal Pedi Bomb
Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Oregano, Spearmint
Benefits: May assist soothing inflammation
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Oregano & Spearmint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Red 28 Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA, Polysorbate 80
Muscles & Joints Pedi Bomb
Base oil: Sweet Almond Oil, Epsom Salt
Essential oil: Wintergreen, Peppermint
Benefits: For muscles & Joints relief
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Sweet Almond, Wintergreen & Peppermint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Blue Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.
Sensitive Skin Pedi Bomb
Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Lavender
Benefits: For sensitive skin **fragrance free-dyes free
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, SLSA.
Nail Recovery Pedi Bomb
Base oil: Coconut Oil
Essential oil: Cypress & Lemon
Benefits: May hydrates cuticles & dry nails
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Cypress & Lemon Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Yellow Colorant & Eco-Friendly Gold Glitter, Fragrance, SLSA.
Shea Skin Pedi Bomb
Base oil: Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt
Essential oil: Helichrysum, Bergamot
Benefits: Replenishes much-needed moisture.
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt, Helichrysum & Bergamot Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Purple colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.
Warning:
This product contains less than 0.3% THC. This product is for external use ONLY. Always consult with your doctor before use especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or have a medical condition. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product & statement has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!