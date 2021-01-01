About this product

Our pedicure pack includes 10 Pedi bombs- which is 2 of each of the following treatments



Anti Fungal Pedi Bomb

Base oil: Coconut Oil

Essential oil: Oregano, Spearmint

Benefits: May assist soothing inflammation

Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Oregano & Spearmint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Red 28 Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA, Polysorbate 80



Muscles & Joints Pedi Bomb

Base oil: Sweet Almond Oil, Epsom Salt

Essential oil: Wintergreen, Peppermint

Benefits: For muscles & Joints relief

Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Sweet Almond, Wintergreen & Peppermint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Blue Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.



Sensitive Skin Pedi Bomb

Base oil: Coconut Oil

Essential oil: Lavender

Benefits: For sensitive skin **fragrance free-dyes free

Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, SLSA.



Nail Recovery Pedi Bomb

Base oil: Coconut Oil

Essential oil: Cypress & Lemon

Benefits: May hydrates cuticles & dry nails

Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Cypress & Lemon Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Yellow Colorant & Eco-Friendly Gold Glitter, Fragrance, SLSA.



Shea Skin Pedi Bomb

Base oil: Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt

Essential oil: Helichrysum, Bergamot

Benefits: Replenishes much-needed moisture.

Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt, Helichrysum & Bergamot Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Purple colorant, Fragrance, SLSA.



Warning:

This product contains less than 0.3% THC. This product is for external use ONLY. Always consult with your doctor before use especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or have a medical condition. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product & statement has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration.