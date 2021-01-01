Loading…
FRESH BOMBS

CBD Recovery Pack

About this product

This package containing 4 products:
CBD Vitamin C Gummies:
CBD: 300mg CBD Isolate per jar
Count: 60 gummies (5mg CBD each)
Flavor: Natural Orange

CBD Pain Reliever Cream:
CBD: 250mg Full Spectrum CBD
Aroma: Mint
Size: 4oz (120ml)

CBD Oil:
CBD: Broad Spectrum- 500mg CBD per bottle
Size: 1oz (30ml)

CBD SALT SCRUB | Breathe:
CBD: 200mg CBD Isolate
Main ingredient: Epsom Salt
Size: 10oz

Check the benefits and ingredients sections for more information.
