Refresh and unwind with our NEW Friendly THCP HHC Watermelon Z 4 Gram Disposable Vape — The perfect blend of flavor and relaxation. This balanced hybrid delivers a smooth, fruity experience, combining uplifting and calming effects ideal for winding down in the evening. Each inhale is bursting with the juicy, mouthwatering taste of fresh watermelon, making every puff as refreshing as it is satisfying. Designed for convenience and portability, this sleek vape lets you enjoy the benefits of THCP and HHC wherever life takes you.



Postless Vape Technology

What is Postless Technology?

A design that removes the metal post connecting the coil to the tank, allowing for smoother airflow and a more efficient vaping experience.

How Postless Technology Works

Oil is stored directly over the heating coil.

When activated, the coil vaporizes the oil, which rises up the chimney.

The oil remains in place until vaporized.

Benefits of Postless Technology

Smoother airflow – No post obstruction for a consistent vapor experience.

More efficient – Coil and tank integration enhances performance.

More reliable – Fewer parts reduce the risk of leaks or malfunctions.

More compact – Sleek and portable design compared to traditional vapes.



This watermelon disposable vape is a fan favorite and is known for being easy to use. Here are the key benefits you may experience:



Relaxation and stress relief

Uplifting mood and focus

Increased focus

Enhanced creativity



How To Use Your Device: Take 2-3 puffs as needed. Hold each puff for 2-3 seconds. Wait 30-60 seconds between puffs. Plus, store it in a cool and dry place.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



You must be 21+ years old to purchase.

Not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals.

Keep out of reach of children and pets.

Try not to leave your vape in direct sunlight, as it may cause potential issues.

Do not use it if you have any medical conditions.

Avoid charging your vape for long periods, as it could impact the battery.



Please note: Always have a proper consultation with your doctor before using any THCP HHC disposable vape products.

