About this product
Refresh and unwind with our NEW Friendly THCP HHC Watermelon Z 4 Gram Disposable Vape — The perfect blend of flavor and relaxation. This balanced hybrid delivers a smooth, fruity experience, combining uplifting and calming effects ideal for winding down in the evening. Each inhale is bursting with the juicy, mouthwatering taste of fresh watermelon, making every puff as refreshing as it is satisfying. Designed for convenience and portability, this sleek vape lets you enjoy the benefits of THCP and HHC wherever life takes you.
Postless Vape Technology
What is Postless Technology?
A design that removes the metal post connecting the coil to the tank, allowing for smoother airflow and a more efficient vaping experience.
How Postless Technology Works
Oil is stored directly over the heating coil.
When activated, the coil vaporizes the oil, which rises up the chimney.
The oil remains in place until vaporized.
Benefits of Postless Technology
Smoother airflow – No post obstruction for a consistent vapor experience.
More efficient – Coil and tank integration enhances performance.
More reliable – Fewer parts reduce the risk of leaks or malfunctions.
More compact – Sleek and portable design compared to traditional vapes.
This watermelon disposable vape is a fan favorite and is known for being easy to use. Here are the key benefits you may experience:
Relaxation and stress relief
Uplifting mood and focus
Increased focus
Enhanced creativity
How To Use Your Device: Take 2-3 puffs as needed. Hold each puff for 2-3 seconds. Wait 30-60 seconds between puffs. Plus, store it in a cool and dry place.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
You must be 21+ years old to purchase.
Not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals.
Keep out of reach of children and pets.
Try not to leave your vape in direct sunlight, as it may cause potential issues.
Do not use it if you have any medical conditions.
Avoid charging your vape for long periods, as it could impact the battery.
Please note: Always have a proper consultation with your doctor before using any THCP HHC disposable vape products.
Postless Vape Technology
What is Postless Technology?
A design that removes the metal post connecting the coil to the tank, allowing for smoother airflow and a more efficient vaping experience.
How Postless Technology Works
Oil is stored directly over the heating coil.
When activated, the coil vaporizes the oil, which rises up the chimney.
The oil remains in place until vaporized.
Benefits of Postless Technology
Smoother airflow – No post obstruction for a consistent vapor experience.
More efficient – Coil and tank integration enhances performance.
More reliable – Fewer parts reduce the risk of leaks or malfunctions.
More compact – Sleek and portable design compared to traditional vapes.
This watermelon disposable vape is a fan favorite and is known for being easy to use. Here are the key benefits you may experience:
Relaxation and stress relief
Uplifting mood and focus
Increased focus
Enhanced creativity
How To Use Your Device: Take 2-3 puffs as needed. Hold each puff for 2-3 seconds. Wait 30-60 seconds between puffs. Plus, store it in a cool and dry place.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
You must be 21+ years old to purchase.
Not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals.
Keep out of reach of children and pets.
Try not to leave your vape in direct sunlight, as it may cause potential issues.
Do not use it if you have any medical conditions.
Avoid charging your vape for long periods, as it could impact the battery.
Please note: Always have a proper consultation with your doctor before using any THCP HHC disposable vape products.
Friendly Postless THCP HHC Watermelon Z 4000MG Disposable Vape
FRIENDLYVape pens
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Refresh and unwind with our NEW Friendly THCP HHC Watermelon Z 4 Gram Disposable Vape — The perfect blend of flavor and relaxation. This balanced hybrid delivers a smooth, fruity experience, combining uplifting and calming effects ideal for winding down in the evening. Each inhale is bursting with the juicy, mouthwatering taste of fresh watermelon, making every puff as refreshing as it is satisfying. Designed for convenience and portability, this sleek vape lets you enjoy the benefits of THCP and HHC wherever life takes you.
Postless Vape Technology
What is Postless Technology?
A design that removes the metal post connecting the coil to the tank, allowing for smoother airflow and a more efficient vaping experience.
How Postless Technology Works
Oil is stored directly over the heating coil.
When activated, the coil vaporizes the oil, which rises up the chimney.
The oil remains in place until vaporized.
Benefits of Postless Technology
Smoother airflow – No post obstruction for a consistent vapor experience.
More efficient – Coil and tank integration enhances performance.
More reliable – Fewer parts reduce the risk of leaks or malfunctions.
More compact – Sleek and portable design compared to traditional vapes.
This watermelon disposable vape is a fan favorite and is known for being easy to use. Here are the key benefits you may experience:
Relaxation and stress relief
Uplifting mood and focus
Increased focus
Enhanced creativity
How To Use Your Device: Take 2-3 puffs as needed. Hold each puff for 2-3 seconds. Wait 30-60 seconds between puffs. Plus, store it in a cool and dry place.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
You must be 21+ years old to purchase.
Not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals.
Keep out of reach of children and pets.
Try not to leave your vape in direct sunlight, as it may cause potential issues.
Do not use it if you have any medical conditions.
Avoid charging your vape for long periods, as it could impact the battery.
Please note: Always have a proper consultation with your doctor before using any THCP HHC disposable vape products.
Postless Vape Technology
What is Postless Technology?
A design that removes the metal post connecting the coil to the tank, allowing for smoother airflow and a more efficient vaping experience.
How Postless Technology Works
Oil is stored directly over the heating coil.
When activated, the coil vaporizes the oil, which rises up the chimney.
The oil remains in place until vaporized.
Benefits of Postless Technology
Smoother airflow – No post obstruction for a consistent vapor experience.
More efficient – Coil and tank integration enhances performance.
More reliable – Fewer parts reduce the risk of leaks or malfunctions.
More compact – Sleek and portable design compared to traditional vapes.
This watermelon disposable vape is a fan favorite and is known for being easy to use. Here are the key benefits you may experience:
Relaxation and stress relief
Uplifting mood and focus
Increased focus
Enhanced creativity
How To Use Your Device: Take 2-3 puffs as needed. Hold each puff for 2-3 seconds. Wait 30-60 seconds between puffs. Plus, store it in a cool and dry place.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
You must be 21+ years old to purchase.
Not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals.
Keep out of reach of children and pets.
Try not to leave your vape in direct sunlight, as it may cause potential issues.
Do not use it if you have any medical conditions.
Avoid charging your vape for long periods, as it could impact the battery.
Please note: Always have a proper consultation with your doctor before using any THCP HHC disposable vape products.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
FRIENDLY
At Friendly Hemp, we take pride in creating high quality, hemp-derived products you can trust. Our mini but mighty THCP gummies have been specially formulated for experienced users. Our best selling Delta 9 gummies, Delta 8 gummies, and Delta Blend hemp goodies are out of this world. Feeling aches and pains? Then, you have to try our broad spectrum CBD lotions and gels! Customers also love our THCA vapes and THCA diamond prerolls for a sweet experience while on the go. Whether you are looking for something calming, nourishing or balancing, our items address an array of needs using the finest full spectrum hemp available. They will quickly become a part of your everyday routine.
We have the highest quality hemp in the industry. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer.
We have the highest quality hemp in the industry. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer.
Notice a problem?Report this item