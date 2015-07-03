Winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup, Liberty Haze quickly became popular for its fast flowering time and unique taste. Bred by Barner’s Farm, this cross between G13 and Chemdawg 91 matures as a medium-tall, bushy plant in 8-9 weeks. The buds are lime-green, heavy with crystals, and usually have plenty of red hairs. Consumers like this strain for its refreshing lime taste and its potency. This hybrid can offer uplifting cerebral effects, making it a popular choice for those treating depression and anxiety.

Questions about Liberty Haze

Is Liberty Haze an indica or sativa?

Liberty Haze is a hybrid strain with both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Liberty Haze make you feel?

Liberty Haze makes you feel happy, relaxed, and energetic.

How does Liberty Haze taste?

Liberty Haze tastes earthy with notes of citrus and lime.

What terpenes are in Liberty Haze?

Liberty Haze features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Liberty Haze?

Strains similar to Liberty Haze include Blue Raspberry, Super Sour Diesel, Strawberry Banana, and Banana OG.